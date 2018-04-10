Why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Don't Have a Prenup

Prenuptial agreements are common for celebrity couples. However, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don't have one.

The 43-year-old actor shared the story behind the decision on Monday's episode of Conan.

Shepard and Bell tied the knot in October 2013. Before getting married, Bell asked her then-fiancé if he wanted to sign a prenup. Shepard said he was making more money than Bell at the time. Even though he declined her offer, he admitted he "really wanted a prenup."

"Something good came over for me for once and I made the right decision," Shepard told host Conan O'Brien.

Looking back on Bell's recent success with Frozen, The Good Place and Bad Moms, Shepard is happy with his choice.

"But the joke is now on her because she's become much more successful than me and has much more money than me—or does she?" he told the late-night host.