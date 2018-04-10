Why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Don't Have a Prenup

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 7:29 AM
Prenuptial agreements are common for celebrity couples. However, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don't have one.
The 43-year-old actor shared the story behind the decision on Monday's episode of Conan.
Shepard and Bell tied the knot in October 2013. Before getting married, Bell asked her then-fiancé if he wanted to sign a prenup. Shepard said he was making more money than Bell at the time. Even though he declined her offer, he admitted he "really wanted a prenup."
"Something good came over for me for once and I made the right decision," Shepard told host Conan O'Brien.
Looking back on Bell's recent success with Frozen, The Good Place and Bad Moms, Shepard is happy with his choice.
"But the joke is now on her because she's become much more successful than me and has much more money than me—or does she?" he told the late-night host.
Shepard and Bell are often viewed as the perfect celebrity couple, but the actor said even they go through ups and downs. This was proven when Bell appeared on an episode of Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert and it was a "disaster."
"I think she thought I was trying to unveil some big secret of hers, which I was not," Shepard explained. "And she had also had plans to go to Michaels to buy crafting stuff at the same time. And then she was annoyed that [this] was the day she was supposed to be buying yarn. That really set her off."
Even though the two bickered during the episode, Shepard decided to release it to show the world they experience problems like everyone else.
"Sometimes we're in Samsung commercials canoodling at Christmas time and sometimes we're screaming at each other about Michaels," he said. "That's just how it is. It's a real marriage."
Watch the video to hear Shepard's interview.
