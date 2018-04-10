7 Best Moments From Cardi B's Tonight Show Takeover

An animated Cardi B left Jimmy Fallon speechless when she appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show in December. But when she returned to co-host Monday's episode (a first in the show's history!), Fallon couldn't help but sing the pregnant rapper's praises. "It is so great to have you here," Fallon told the superstar. "I'm so excited to see you that I might go into labor."

"I might go into labor, too!" Cardi B joked. "I'm making history tonight!"

After making some jokes at President Donald Trump's expense, Fallon revealed he'd sent one of his writers down to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to ask moms what they know about Cardi B. As predicted, their answers were hilariously off the mark—and Cardi B couldn't get enough of 'em.

Before long, the monologue was over and the show really began. Here, E! News recaps the seven best moments from Cardi B's first (but hopefully not last) time hosting The Tonight Show.