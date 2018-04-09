Rachel McAdams Welcomes First Child

Rachel McAdams is a mom!

The Oscar nominee has welcomed a baby boy, Hollywood Pipeline reports. No other details including the baby's name has been revealed as of now.

Back in February, E! News exclusively revealed that the Notebook actress was pregnant with her first child after multiple sources confirmed to us that she was expecting.

McAdams managed to stay out of the public eye for most of her pregnancy, she was last spotted at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on November 27 wearing a baggy jacket and a baseball cap.

The 39-year-old star also skipped the Los Angeles premiere of her most recent movie, Game Night, on February 21.