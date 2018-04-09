Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Talks Divorce Fears Before Going Back to Treatment

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 7:38 PM
Catelynn Lowell is ready to get more help—with her husband's unconditional support.
On tonight's season finale of Teen Mom OG, the proud mom revealed to Tyler Baltierra that she wanted to get additional treatment for her ongoing anxiety and depression.
"It has nothing to do with you Tyler. It's my inner child s--t. I'm telling you right now. It has nothing to do with what you do. It's me being a f--king 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being eight and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It's mine own s--," she explained. "It's just coming out when things go on in life. That's how trauma works. It has nothing to do with you. You're awesome. You're supportive."
Catelynn added, "I didn't even want to tell you that I thought about going back to treatment because I was like I wouldn't blame Tyler if you just wanted to divorce me. I put you through so much."
Without hesitation, Tyler leaned in for a hug before making it clear he wasn't going anywhere.
MTV
Ultimately, Catelynn couldn't help but express how grateful she was for all the support over the years.
"You're an awesome husband to stand by me through all this s--t," she shared through tears. "I'm sure a lot of guys would just throw in the f--king towel. They'd be like I can't handle this."
Tyler replied, " Well I don't think those men are true husbands."
Just last month, Catelynn updated fans on her health during a podcast appearance. During an interview on Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley, the 26-year-old admitted to feeling "way better."
"I did a whole med switch I did genetic testing and found out that the medication I was on for five years doesn't even work for me. So they put me on different medications and they seem to be working really well," she explained. "It all stems from the trauma in my past, so I'm going to have to keep digging deep into that."
Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.
