Westworld Creators Offer to Spoil All of Season 2 to Prevent Season 2 Spoilers

Few shows have inspired fan theories in the way that Westworld has, and it has apparently caused the show's creators to rethink their approach for season two.

The show—which was originally based on the 1973 movie of the same name—takes place in a futuristic theme park featuring incredibly realistic robots who are slowly coming to realize that they are robots, and they don't have to keep doing whatever the humans program them to do.

The first season told stories through multiple timelines often masquerading as the same timeline, with characters even the audience didn't realize were actually androids. The fans went wild with their theories, and many of those theories (or most of them) turned out to be completely accurate, like the many that suggested that William (Jimmi Simpson) and the Man in Black (Ed Harris) were actually the same person, or that Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) was actually an android himself, based on the mythical park co-creator Arnold.