Go Inside Anna Faris' $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Mon., Apr. 9, 2018

Anna Faris

It's time for Anna Faris to find a new place called home.

E! News has learned the Moms star has listed her urban retreat in Los Angeles' lower Nichols Canyon for $2.495 million.

The renovated mid-century home measures out to more than 2,500 square feet with three bedrooms and three baths.

Inside, the lucky owner can enjoy a master suite with a wall of closets and a hotel spa-style bath with steam shower. A tropical pool and canyon views add to a Zen-like atmosphere.

As for the location, location, location, we've learned the property is in a charming cul-de-sac and located close to Sunset Boulevard.

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

Anna Faris, Overboard

MTV

While Anna hopes to find a lucky buyer, the actress has her hands full with plenty of exciting projects up her sleeves.

In addition to working on her podcast titled Unqualified, Anna is busy promoting her upcoming flick Overboard out May 4.

And yes, she's also found some time to develop a romance with cinematographer Michael Barrett. But hold your horses; this relationship is still pretty new meaning wedding talk is more than a little premature.

"I am a romantic. I believe in partnership. I believe in companionship. I just don't know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding necessarily," she recently admitted to Dax Shepard. "For me, I'm just not quite sure where it fits, especially when it feels so easy, of course, to get married and then there's the untangling in terms of like the state being involved."

Good luck in the house search, Anna! 

