He Said, She Said: The Reasoning Behind Every Bachelor Nation Break Up

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 12:28 PM
It's been a rough week in Bachelor Nation.
Two couples from The Bachelor Winter Games have called it quits recently, with Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard announcing the end of their engagement, and then E! News exclusively revealing Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy had also split.
Sadly, break-ups are nothing new for fans of The Bachelor franchise, with many of the couples splitting up since the first season aired in 2002. Listen, not every couple can be Trista and Ryan or Sean and Catherine, right?!
What is always interesting is the reasoning behind the various splits, at least according to both parties, aka it's he said, she said, reality TV edition!
He Said, She Said: The Reasons Every Bachelor and Bachelorette Couple Has Given For Their Breakups
ABC/Paul Hebert
Dean and Lesley both took to their respective Instagram accounts following news of their break-up, each sort of addressing the split without directly naming the other. Clare and Benoit, meanwhile, took the opposite approach, breaking the news of their split in a joint Instagram statement.
To hear what each person in The Bachelor franchise's failed relationships has given as the reasoning for why they just couldn't make it work once cameras stopped rolling over the years, check out our updated gallery.
Which Bachelor Nation breakup has shocked you the most?
American Horror Story Season 8 Is "Fantasy Inspired," Features Returning Faces and More New Details Revealed
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!