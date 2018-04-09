He Said, She Said: The Reasoning Behind Every Bachelor Nation Break Up

It's been a rough week in Bachelor Nation.

Two couples from The Bachelor Winter Games have called it quits recently, with Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard announcing the end of their engagement, and then E! News exclusively revealing Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy had also split.

Sadly, break-ups are nothing new for fans of The Bachelor franchise, with many of the couples splitting up since the first season aired in 2002. Listen, not every couple can be Trista and Ryan or Sean and Catherine, right?!

What is always interesting is the reasoning behind the various splits, at least according to both parties, aka it's he said, she said, reality TV edition!