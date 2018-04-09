Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals He Delivered Both of His Kids

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton are a real time when it comes to giving birth.

The famous father is now a dad times two thanks to the recent birth of his daughter George Virginia Morgan with his longtime leading lady. He and Burton are also proud parents to son Augustus, 8.

While the typically private pair have kept most details about their little ones to themselves, the Walking Dead star did divulge that he delivered both of his youngsters during a recent interview with Howard Stern.

"I delivered the children," he told the radio host. "We went to a hospital to do it in case something were to go awry."