Why Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey's Truth or Dare Sex Scene Is Extra "Awkward"

Hale confirmed she was topless while simulating intercourse ("Nothing there!" she said), and Posey was equally exposed. "It was awkward. I was completely...I had a weird little ball sock," he said of his modesty pouch, making his co-star laugh. "It looked like a ball! It was awkward!"

Speaking of awkward...

"You always have to remember, it's not just us two in the room; there's a million people in there—grown men!—just, like, staring at you. I was very comfortable with Tyler, and you kind of have to be. On top of it being a sex scene, that was my scene where I'm possessed in the movie, too," Hale revealed to E! News. "It was just the weirdest thing I'll ever shoot in my life."

And that's coming from someone who starred in seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars!

