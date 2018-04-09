Did Cardi B's Sister Accidentally Reveal Sex of Her Baby With Offset?

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 9:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Is Cardi B having a baby girl?

Over the weekend, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed her pregnancy while performing on Saturday Night Live. Then on Sunday, Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina, took to Instagram to share how excited she is about the pregnancy...and she also might've accidentally revealed the sex of Cardi's baby.

"A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom!" Hennessy wrote along with a pic of her sister. "You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. you took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies."

Cardi B Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Offset

Cardi B, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Will Heath/NBC

Hennessy continued, "Growing up, you would always break me off a piece of your plate without me asking... to our little brother you give him whatever he imagines .... every time I use to see your adorable baby pictures , I use to wish I was older than you just so I wouldve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming its like it's coming true! I'm going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs! your pregnancy is mines we pregnant can't believe we're having a baby! hehehehe and to my brother @offsetyrn @iamcardib Auntie hennny aowwww."

While the caption now reads "give the baby all the kisses and hugs," screenshots show that Hennessy originally wrote "give her all the kisses and hugs."

So it looks like Hennessy might've changed the caption after accidentally revealing Cardi was expecting a baby girl. But Cardi is yet to confirm whether she's expecting a son or daughter, so we'll have to wait and see!

This will be the first child for Cardi B and fiancé Offset.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Pregnancies , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Pauley Perrette

Inside Pauley Perrette's Final Days on NCIS

Heidi Pratt, Gunner Pratt

Heidi Montag Is Back to Her Pre-Pregnancy Weight: Here's How She Did It

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Can't Seem to Agree on Their Meet-Cute Story

Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby

Brooke Burke, David Charvet, 2011

Brooke Burke and David Charvet's Surprise Split: Inside Their Years-in-the-Making Relationship and Quiet Separation

Normani Kordei

Normani Compares Fifth Harmony's Indefinite Hiatus to Destiny's Child Breaking Up

Tommy Lee, Brandon Lee

Brandon Lee Won't Be Charged After Fight With Dad Tommy Lee

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.