Did Cardi B's Sister Accidentally Reveal Sex of Her Baby With Offset?

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 9:59 AM
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Is Cardi B having a baby girl?
Over the weekend, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed her pregnancy while performing on Saturday Night Live. Then on Sunday, Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina, took to Instagram to share how excited she is about the pregnancy...and she also might've accidentally revealed the sex of Cardi's baby.
"A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom!" Hennessy wrote along with a pic of her sister. "You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. you took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies."
Will Heath/NBC
Hennessy continued, "Growing up, you would always break me off a piece of your plate without me asking... to our little brother you give him whatever he imagines .... every time I use to see your adorable baby pictures , I use to wish I was older than you just so I wouldve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming its like it's coming true! I'm going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs! your pregnancy is mines we pregnant can't believe we're having a baby! hehehehe and to my brother @offsetyrn @iamcardib Auntie hennny aowwww."
While the caption now reads "give the baby all the kisses and hugs," screenshots show that Hennessy originally wrote "give her all the kisses and hugs."
So it looks like Hennessy might've changed the caption after accidentally revealing Cardi was expecting a baby girl. But Cardi is yet to confirm whether she's expecting a son or daughter, so we'll have to wait and see!
This will be the first child for Cardi B and fiancé Offset.
