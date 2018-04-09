Shay Mitchell Accused of Faking China Travel Photos on Social Media

Some people are calling Shay Mitchell a pretty little liar.

From a simple glance at the actress' Instagram account this week, it looks like the star has been traveling around China thanks to a series of beautifully curated photos of the sights in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For a photo she posted of dim sum last week, Mitchell captioned the snap with "#ShaycationChina/HongKong," giving the impression that she was traveling abroad on vacation. The star continued posting glossy photos of herself and images of the suggested areas while tagging locations like The Bund and Shingan Temple in Shanghai and Montane Mansion in Hong Kong.

Considering the star's social media presence typically features an array of professional photography, the aesthetic didn't initially raise any eyebrows. However, according to some eagle-eyed observers at StyleCaster, something felt strange after a particular image showed up on Mitchell's Snapchat account. While she captioned a photo looking up at the Monster Building "Night views," there was a mouse cursor at the bottom of the screen, suggesting that she had grabbed the image from the Internet. After the site reverse-image searched the photo, it appeared to be the same image from a Canon travel blog potentially edited with a filter.