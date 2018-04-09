Colton Haynes Returning to Arrow as a Series Regular in Season 7

Just when you thought he was out, Arrow pulled Colton Haynes back in. The actor will return to The CW's Arrow as a series regular in the upcoming seventh season. Haynes appeared as a guest star in two episodes of season six, most recently "The Thanatos Guild."

"We're very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow. While we've always enjoyed Colton's returns to the show, we couldn't be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we're very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper's return affords us," executive producers for Arrow said in a statement.