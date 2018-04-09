Long Island Medium's Theresa and Larry Caputo Confront Each Other About the Fate of Their Marriage

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Theresa Caputo and her ex Larry Caputo are facing the downfall of their marriage.
The news broke late last year that the Long Island Medium star and her husband of 28 years had decided to legally separate. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family," they said in a joint statement issued in December 2017.
Four months later, the couple has returned to the small screen in the latest season premiere of the hit TLC show. In the episode, which aired Sunday night, the two shed new light on their mounting split. "Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry's and I's relationship has changed," Theresa said into the camera at the start of the episode.
During the episode, Theresa also confirmed that they are living on separate coasts with her still in New York and Larry in California. "We're just taking it day by day and that's hard for me," she noted.
"This for me is probably the hardest thing I've had to endure," Larry echoed in his own on-camera testimonial. "I've been through a lot of trials and tribulations—this is the toughest."
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Without pinpointing a direct cause for their downfall, Theresa explained that "the tension was so bad here in the house and it's something that happened over time. It's nothing that happened overnight."
"It is sad and it f--king sucks. That's it," the medium candidly said. "We're both not happy, but for different reasons," she later said into the camera.
The episode culminated in a tense, emotional poolside conversation between the two, during which a bit more was revealed about what has caused their strife. The timing of when the conversation took place is unclear.
"I feel that you just pulled back from me," Theresa told Larry, who agreed. "Because of all that shutting down and pulling back and not saying anything is what caused me to shut down."
In a separate on-camera interview, Larry revealed Theresa's busy schedule had affected him. "There was a point that came where I was angry that I wasn't getting the attention that I used to get from my wife, not realizing that she was making an effort and reaching out to me."
It became clear that the former husband and wife were stuck between a rock and a hard place. "I'm not asking you to make a decision on your career over me because that wouldn't solve anything," Larry told her by the pool. "You need to do what you do, but you and my children are everything."
"I love you but I don't think that—I don't feel that things are the same," she responded.
Still, Larry made it clear he wasn't ready to call it quits. "I don't want to give up. I don't want to throw in the towel. I have too much love for you to give up," he said.
"And I feel like I cant keep flipflopping my emotions and that's what I've been doing," Theresa retorted. "Because I am at this breaking point."
The episode ended on an uncertain note. "I think our love for each other is still there it just needs to be repaired," Larry tried to assure. "Make no mistake—I am Theresa's number one fan way before Long Island Medium."
However, Theresa's perspective was less hopeful. As she said at the start of the episode, "The hardest thing that I have to do is to move forward and do what I love and do it without Larry unfortunately."