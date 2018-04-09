American Horror Story Season 8 Is "Fantasy Inspired," Features Returning Faces and More New Details Revealed

FX
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 7:02 AM
FX
American Horror Story is going back to basics—if you can call what the FX series did in seasons two and three basic. The new season's theme is still being kept under wraps, but series co-creator Ryan Murphy let some details slip while at an American Horror Story: Cult FYC panel.
Expect season eight to be more "fantasy inspired" and "heightened. "We're sort of getting back to the Asylum, Coven feeling. That's the tone of it," Murphy, according Variety.
The future-set season takes place just 18 months in the future and will star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Joan Collins, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman, among others. Murphy also reiterated he's in talks with Anjelica Huston for a role.
As per usual, most details are being kept under wraps, but Murphy did tell Peters the actor would be playing a hairstylist and it's a comedic part. Peters will also be stepping behind the camera. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both Peters and Paulson will direct episodes of the eighth season of the FX anthology series.
Get more details about the new season in our gallery guide. American Horror Story will return, likely in October, on FX. Don't fret, Murphy will still be involved in the series even with his new deal at Netflix. The prolific producer will still be involved with American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, Pose and 9-1-1.
Did Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Shade her Former Cast Members During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere?
The Thirst for Vinny Guadagnino Was Very Real on Twitter During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!