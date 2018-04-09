American Horror Story Season 8 Is "Fantasy Inspired," Features Returning Faces and More New Details Revealed

American Horror Story is going back to basics—if you can call what the FX series did in seasons two and three basic. The new season's theme is still being kept under wraps, but series co-creator Ryan Murphy let some details slip while at an American Horror Story: Cult FYC panel.

Expect season eight to be more "fantasy inspired" and "heightened. "We're sort of getting back to the Asylum, Coven feeling. That's the tone of it," Murphy, according Variety.

The future-set season takes place just 18 months in the future and will star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Joan Collins, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman, among others. Murphy also reiterated he's in talks with Anjelica Huston for a role.