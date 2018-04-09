American Horror Story Season 8 Is "Fantasy Inspired," Features Returning Faces and More New Details Revealed

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 7:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

FX

American Horror Story is going back to basics—if you can call what the FX series did in seasons two and three basic. The new season's theme is still being kept under wraps, but series co-creator Ryan Murphy let some details slip while at an American Horror Story: Cult FYC panel.

Expect season eight to be more "fantasy inspired" and "heightened. "We're sort of getting back to the Asylum, Coven feeling. That's the tone of it," Murphy, according Variety.

The future-set season takes place just 18 months in the future and will star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Joan Collins, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman, among others. Murphy also reiterated he's in talks with Anjelica Huston for a role.

Photos

Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 8

As per usual, most details are being kept under wraps, but Murphy did tell Peters the actor would be playing a hairstylist and it's a comedic part. Peters will also be stepping behind the camera. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both Peters and Paulson will direct episodes of the eighth season of the FX anthology series.

Get more details about the new season in our gallery guide. American Horror Story will return, likely in October, on FX. Don't fret, Murphy will still be involved in the series even with his new deal at Netflix. The prolific producer will still be involved with American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, Pose and 9-1-1.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ American Horror Story , Ryan Murphy , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Andy Cohen, Andy Cohen's Then and Now

5 Ways Andy Cohen Is Redefining Late-Night TV

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

When Reality TV Gets Real: RuPaul's Drag Race's Unexpected Explorations of Race and Sexuality

LESLEY MURPHY, DEAN UNGLERT

The Bachelor Winter Games' Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy Split

Jersey Shore Cast

Did Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Shade her Former Cast Members During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere?

Jersey Shore, Vinny

The Thirst for Vinny Guadagnino Was Very Real on Twitter During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere

Bachelor Winter Games, Clare Crawley, Benoit Beausejour-Savard

After Clare and Benoit Split, Which Bachelor Nation Couples Are Still Together?

Bubble Watch 2.0

Will These TV Shows Get Canceled? Your 2018 Bubble Watch Guide Is Here

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.