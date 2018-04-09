Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Reunion Will Make You Miss The Simple Life

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 5:09 AM

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie

The Daily Front Row

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunited at The Daily Front Row's fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday.

The Simple Life stars ran into each other in the front row. They shared a hug and chatted for a few minutes before the ceremony began. They were both smiling and laughing during the exchange and seemed happy to see each other.

Both women presented during the award show. Hilton, 37, honored designer Philipp Plein, who received the Fashion Rebel award, while Richie, 36, presented Juicy Couture creative director Jamie Mizrahi with the award for Best Design Debut

Hilton wore a dark, belted Philipp Plein gown while Richie wore a pink and silver dress. The daughter of Lionel Richie attended the event with her husband Joel Madden

A Few of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Funniest Moments on The Simple Life

However, these weren't the only stars at the event. Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Jackson, Erin Foster and Lisa Rinna were also there.

While they may not be the BFFs they used to be, Richie and Hilton will always hold a place in each other's heart.

"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one. I haven't spoken to her in a while technically, but if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is somebody that you don't necessarily have to talk to every day, somebody that you can call when you need them and they're just going to be there. Time of whether I've spoken to somebody is really...it doesn't really matter, in my opinion," Richie told Andy Cohen in 2014 during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there with you through and through. The short answer is I haven't spoken to her in awhile, but we are very good friends and I love her and love her family and have a lot of respect for her."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

