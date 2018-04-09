Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Reunion Will Make You Miss The Simple Life

While they may not be the BFFs they used to be, Richie and Hilton will always hold a place in each other's heart.

"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one. I haven't spoken to her in a while technically, but if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is somebody that you don't necessarily have to talk to every day, somebody that you can call when you need them and they're just going to be there. Time of whether I've spoken to somebody is really...it doesn't really matter, in my opinion," Richie told Andy Cohen in 2014 during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there with you through and through. The short answer is I haven't spoken to her in awhile, but we are very good friends and I love her and love her family and have a lot of respect for her."