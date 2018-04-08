Ronda Rousey Wins in Debut Match, Daniel Bryan Makes an Epic Comeback & More Major Moments From WrestleMania 34!

What a night!
WrestleMania 34 went down in New Orleans, LA. Sunday and the stars of WWE did not disappoint. From Chloe x Halle kicking off the show with their performance of "America the Beautiful" to Daniel Bryan's big return to the ring and former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey's monumental debut match, WrestleMania was jam-packed with some major moments from new and old faces alike!
Oh and we can't forget John Cena's once-in-a-lifetime match against WWE Superstar, The Undertaker!
But those weren't the only highlights from this year's show. Scroll down to see our top six major WrestleMania 34 moments!
1. Charlotte Flair Ends Asuka's Streak and Becomes SmackDown Women's Champion
Asuka and Charlotte Flair faced off in the SmackDown Women's Championship. Asuka sought to keep her unprecedented undefeated streak alive against Charlotte, but in the end, Asuka tapped out to the Figure 8 and the Empress of Tomorrow took home the SmackDown Women's Championship.
2. Naomi (Trinity Fatu) Takes Home Title in WrestleMania's First-Ever Battle Royal
Female Superstars from all sectors of the WWE [SmackDown, RAW and NXT], including Nattie Neidhart, Carmella and Lana, competed in the over-the-top rope melee. Though the ring was packed at the start, it all came down to Bayley and Naomi (Trinity Fatu). In the end, Naomi hit Bayley with a Rearview and threw her over the top rope to win the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.
3. Ronda Rousey Is Victorious in WrestleMania Debut Match Against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
Rowdy Ronda Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle to make her WrestleMania debut against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. It was a career defining moment for the former UFC fighter and she did not disappoint. Rousey forced McMahon to tap out and came out victorious in the Mixed Match Challenge.
4. John Cena Is Defeated By The Undertaker
The Undertaker returned to WrestleMania where his streak ended to make things right in an old school match against John Cena. After making nothing short of an epic entrance, The Undertaker defeated Cena in the once-in-a-lifetime Singles Match, making him one of three Superstars to defeat Cena in a Singles Match at WrestleMania.
5. Daniel Bryan Makes Winning Comeback Against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Daniel Bryan's return to the WrestleMania stage was definitely something everyone had been waiting for and he made it a comeback story to remember. Bryan teamed up with Shane McMahon to take on the recently fired Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Thought it initially seemed like Bryan had been taken out early on in the match, he returned to tap out Zayn in his Yes Lock, making sure Owens and Zayn remained fired from SmackDown. After the epic win, Bryan celebrated by planting a big kiss on his wife and WWE star, Brie Bella, who was watching in the stands.
6. Nia Jax Defeats Frenemy Alexa Bliss to Become Raw Women's Champion
Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are known besties, but as of late, they've been more frenemies than actual friends. And that showed when the pair went head-to-head in the Raw Women's Championship. It was a close match, but in the end, Nia came out victorious after slamming Alexa down with the Samoan Drop to take home the title of Raw Women's Champion.