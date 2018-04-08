Find Out How Old Chewbacca Really Is in New Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 6:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Han Solo Movie Cast, Star Wars

Twitter

A month ahead of its release, Solo: A Star Wars Story's second (and possibly final) trailer has arrived and it is jam-packed with high-flying action. 

The film, which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, follows a young and reckless Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he meets his future bestie/copilot-for-life Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and encounters Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Beckett (Woody Harrelson) years before joining the Rebellion.

The two minute and 11 second trailer begins with a voice over, asking the future Millennium Falcon captain some important questions, "You are after something. Is it revenge, money or is it something else?"

The high octane trailer features fights, train heists, intergalactic battles and even when Han met Chewy. The space rapscallion says to his furry soon-to-be friend, "You're a 190 years old? You look great!"

At one point, Beckett warns the young smuggler to be wary of everyone: "Let me give you some advice. Assume everyone will betray you and you will never be disappointed."

Photos

Solo: A Star Wars Story: Movie Pics

In addition to the action-packed trailer, Disney also released a new poster for Solo

The film's first footage was released in a 45-second teaser trailer during the 2018 Super Bowl, giving viewers a first look at Ehrenreich's Solo, originated by Harrison Ford in 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The first teaser trailer also featured glimpses of Qi'Ra (Emilia Clarke), Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca and Beckett.

On Feb. 5, the first full-length trailer premiered on ABC's Good Morning America.

"I've been running scams on the streets since I was 10. I was kicked out of the Flight Academy for having a mind of my own," a young Han reveals. "I'm going to be a pilot. Best in the galaxy."

In that trailer, fans saw Beckett putting together a crew, inviting Han and co. to join.

The sneak peek gave fans a more in-depth look at how Han came into possession of his prized possession, the Millennium Falcon—a.k.a. the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy."

The first trailer also gave fans a glimpse at Paul Bettany and Thandie Newton

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller originally directed the blockbuster, but left the project amid controversy. Quickly, venerable director Ron Howard was hired to replace the duo.

Reshoots finished in October. John Powell scored the film, Star Wars icon John Williams composed the theme.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere in theaters nationwide on May 25.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Star Wars , Apple News , Top Stories , Woody Harrelson
Latest News
The Arrangement 205, Megan Morrison

Megan Learns Terence Made Someone Disappear on The Arrangement: "The Look of Terror on Her Face I Will Never Forget"

Kenya Moore, Marc Daly

Kenya Moore Is Expecting First Child With Marc Daly

Cardi b

Cardi B on Her Pregnancy Reveal: ''The Love I Am Receiving Is Overwhelming''

Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Hannity

Jimmy Kimmel Issues Apology Amid Sean Hannity Feud

Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Love to Lookalike Son Moses Martin on His 12th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant, Birthing Ball

Khloe Kardashian Uses Birthing Ball and Is "Bored AF" as Due Date Approaches

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Baby Stormi's Book Collection

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.