Kenya Moore Is Expecting First Child With Marc Daly

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 5:20 PM

There's another Atlanta peach on the way!

Kenya Moore is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly. The reality star announced the baby news during the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1 on Sunday night.

"We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year," admitted the reality star to host Andy Cohen.

When asked how far along she was, Kenya said, "I don't want to talk about the details. I am still just very nervous about everything so I just want to get past a safe place."

When asked if she wants a boy or a girl, the 47-year-old said, "I want a healthy baby."

The RHoA star has long discussed starting a family with Daly, who she wed in a private ceremony in June 2017. 

"I absolutely want children. My husband wants children with me and we are working on it," Kenya told E! News after being photographed at a fertility clinic in Barbados. "I'm hopeful that within the year, I'll have a little one running around."

Around that time last December, she left fans guessing during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. "I am not saying either way [if I'm pregnant,] but when I am ready to say, I will tell the world," Moore shared. 

And after a tumultuous split from boyfriend Matt Jordan, which included Kenya obtaining a temporary restraining order against him, it's time this Bravolebrity finally found her happily ever after. 

It took some time for Moore to even reveal Marc's identity publicly following their surprise nuptials, but now she's all about shouting her love for the businessman from the rooftops. 

"I feel like a completely different person. I feel like I've learned a new way to love," Kenya explained to us. "I've learned a new way to love myself. I've learned a new way to love other people and just to appreciate everything that God has blessed me with and my husband is definitely one."

Congratulations to Kenya and Marc! 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

