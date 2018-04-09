Everything We Know About Beyonce's Long-Awaited Return to the Stage

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It has been more than a year since a pregnant Beyoncé wowed fans with a show-stopping set at the 2017 Grammy Awards, which marked her most recent onstage performance.

Now a mother of three, having welcomed twins, Bey will make her big comeback this year with a highly anticipated—and belated—headlining set at Coachella, as well as a second tour with husband Jay-Z.

Coachella 2018: Beyoncé had saddened fans last year when she pulled out of performing at the music event due to her pregnancy. She will take the stage at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, starting this upcoming weekend. And there's even talk of a possible Destiny's Child reunion there!

Coachella Diet: No Master Cleanse for this one, but the singer has been on a strict diet ahead of her major comeback at Coachella; she revealed in March she has gone vegan.

Photos

All the Times Beyoncé and Jay-Z Looked Crazy in Love at the Grammys

Beyonce, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

On the Run II Tour: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's co-headlining tour begins in June in Cardiff in the U.K.

Copying Kim and Kanye? On March 12, Beyoncé shared a promotional photo for the tour. The pic shows Jay-Z riding a motorcycle, with her appearing behind him. Some people on social media drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in his "Bound 2" music video.

Jamaica-Me-Crazy-in-Love: In recent weeks, Jay and Bey have been spotted in Jamaica, filming what appears to be content for the tour. The two did ride a motorcycle together and were also shown getting cozy on a chair on the beach. After a challenging time for the couple, guess we can prepare for some sizzling onstage chemistry!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Coachella , Jay-Z , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Request Charitable Donations in Lieu of Wedding Gifts

Meghan Markle, Trevor Engelson

Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Once Went on a Date With Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband

Cardi B's Empire

Money Moves: How the Cardi B Empire Got Built

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Reunion Will Make You Miss The Simple Life

Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls on Broadway

Tina Fey Celebrates Mean Girls' Opening Night on Broadway

Hugh Hefner

How Playboy Has Changed Since Hugh Hefner's Death

WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey, WWE

Ronda Rousey Wins in Debut Match, Daniel Bryan Makes an Epic Comeback & More Major Moments From WrestleMania 34!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.