How Playboy Has Changed Since Hugh Hefner's Death

Monday would have marked Hugh Hefner's 92nd birthday.

The Playboy company founder and magazine mogul died at age 91 last September. He was survived by wife and Playboy model Crystal Hefner, and his four grown children: Christie Hefner, a former chief executive of Playboy Enterprises, David Hefner, Marston Hefner and Cooper Hefner, chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises.

Playboy Enterprises Inc. and Playboy the magazine have changed since Hef's death.

The End of Playboy the Magazine?

Hef's death set in motion a process that will move ownership of the iconic brand out of his family's hands and could spell the end of its print edition after more than 70 years, the Wall Street Journal reported in January. The financial news outlet said Playboy Enterprises Inc.'s controlling shareholder, private-equity firm Rizvi Traverse, is in talks to acquire the 35 percent stake Hef had left in trust to his heirs.

The company had helped him take Playboy private in 2011 in return for control of nearly two-thirds of the company and had agreed to continue publishing its flagship magazine...as long as he was alive.