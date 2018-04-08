Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Love to Lookalike Son Moses Martin on His 12th Birthday

He's growing up!

Sharing a rare photo of son Moses Martin, proud mama Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her baby boy a happy 12th birthday. That's right, Moses is a tween!

The superstar actress gave fans a glimpse at the lookalike birthday boy, and boy does that kid look like his mom!

In the social media post, Moses, whose father is rocker Chris Martin, is pictured on the beach, holding a surfboard and pointing at the camera.

Along with the beachy pic, the Goop guru wrote, "Happy birthday, my son. You are the sweetest, most brilliant young man I’ve ever met. You broke the mold 12 years ago today when you came into the world. #Iwasbornthedayyouwereborn."