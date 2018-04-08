Khloe Kardashian Uses Birthing Ball and Is "Bored AF" as Due Date Approaches

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 1:04 PM
Khloe Kardashian's hospital bag is all packed and she is ready to give birth any day now...and she says she is "bored AF" waiting.
So bored that she's keeping busy by rocking back and forth on her birthing ball. Many pregnant women use them to relieve pain during the course of their pregnancy as well as during labor, especially before a natural delivery.
Khloe posted on her Snapchat on Saturday videos of herself on her ball, inside a kitchen, with a couple of animal ears filters.
The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson and has been staying at their home in Cleveland over the past few weeks. She has said she plans to give birth there. Her mother Kris Jenner will be there when the baby arrives.
"Khloe is counting down the days and trying to relax and rest as much as she can," a source told E! News in late March. "She is excited and nervous at the same time."
"It's getting harder and harder to wait to meet her you guys!!!" Khloe tweeted last week.
