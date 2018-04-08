Justin Timberlake Shares Sweet Photo With Jessica Biel: "She's Got My Back"

Jessica Biel has got Justin Timberlake's back.

The 37-year-old singer posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a sweet photo of him standing with wife Jessica Biel's arms wrapped around him.

"She's got my back," he wrote.

Timberlake and Biel, 36, have been married since 2012 and share a 3-year-old son, Silas.

The two rarely share photos of their family on social media but when they do, it's extra special.