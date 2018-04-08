John Krasinski Jokes He Stalked Emily Blunt and Reiterates Devil Wears Prada Love

John Krasinski had his eye on Emily Blunt for ages before they became a couple.

The two, who wed in 2010 and share two daughters, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote their new movie A Quiet Place and talked about how they first started dating. Krasinski said that when they first met, he told Blunt he was a big fan of hers.

"I was full stalker status," Krasinski said on The Graham Norton Show, shaping his fingers like a pair of binoculars. "I was just like, 'Hey, you want to go on a date with me?"

Last week, Blunt said on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she and Krasinski frrst met in a restaurant. She said a mutual friend she was dining with spotted him and introduced the two. Blunt said Krasinski was dining with Justin Theroux at the time and abandoned the actor for a bit to chat with her.