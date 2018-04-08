Aidy Bryant Is a Cardi B Superfan on SNL

You know Cardi B, now meet Aidy B.

SNL cast member Aidy Bryant fangirled over the rapper in a video on Saturday Night Live, which saw her transform her look and launch into some sassy raps in front of her co-workers and episode host and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. She is later seen talking to Cardi herself.

"Cardi, your music has changed my life," she tells the rapper. "It honestly inspired me to just say what's on my mind, so thank you."

"You know, I do it for my fans," Cardi says.

"And I am a fan," Aidy says. "But maybe also your best friend. We're pretty much the same."

Cardi seems appropriately freaked out.