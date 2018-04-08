All the Ways Cardi B Hid Her Pregnancy Until Her Baby Bump Reveal

Cardi B went to great lengths to keep her pregnancy under wraps before she finally confirmed it on SNL on Saturday.

Distracting designs, large fur coats, roomy dresses...the rapper did it all.

It was rumored for months that Cardi and fiancé Offset were expecting their first child together. In February, she denied it, then in a recent interview, remained coy.

But with recent less-than-subtle outfits, increased tabloid stories and apparent eyewitness reports on The Wendy Williams Show, Cardi's pregnancy was soon turning into the worst-kept secret.

See all the ways Cardi B hid her pregnancy over the past few months: