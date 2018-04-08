Cardi B Reveals Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 7:29 AM
Following months of rumors, and without having to say a word about it, Cardi B finally confirmed on Saturday that she is pregnant with her and fiancé Offset's first child.
The 25-year-old rapper showcased her baby bump publicly for the first time while performing on SNL, while wearing a tight white dress, after weeks of sporting roomy outfits at other gigs. After the show, she exclaimed happily, "I'm finally free!"
Immediately after her big pregnancy reveal, social media exploded. And out came some haters.
"This is why I did not wanted to say nothing," Cardi wrote in an Instagram Stories post, which she later deleted. "People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing."
NBC
Wendy Williams had spilled the beans on her talk show on Friday, saying, "a little birdie flew in my ear and told me that tomorrow night on Saturday Night Live is when Cardi B is going to announce to you that she is pregnant."
Last month, an audience member told Williams on-camera that she witnessed Cardi sporting a baby bump.
On Saturday, Cardi responded on Twitter accordingly.
Guess That Girl On @WendyWilliams Show Wasn?t Lying ... Wendy HIRE HER #CardiB #offset #WendyWilliams— Sir Lange ???? (@Spunky_bae) April 8, 2018
I never seen that bitch https://t.co/7aQW0tbLAD— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018
NBC
"I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me!" she also wrote on Twitter. "Think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?"
This will be Cardi's first child. Offset, who proposed to her last October, has three kids from previous relationships.
"T H A N K Y O U F O R A L L O F Y O U R S U P P O R T," he wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a throwback photo of him with Cardi. "W E F E E L S O B L E S S E D."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!