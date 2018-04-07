Cardi B Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Offset

Cardi B is a mom-to-be!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is pregnant! InBeyoncé style, Cardi revealed her pregnancy bump while performing in a bodycon white gown during her appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday night.

Earlier in the show, Cardi, who is engaged to Migos' Offset, hid her form under a voluminous feathered frock during her first performance.

Soon after Cardi revealed her bump, Saturday Night Live's official Twitter wished the expectant star some love, tweeting, "Congratulations @iamcardib! #SNL."

In recent weeks, the rapper has been wearing increasingly outrageous ensembles in order to keep her growing bump under wraps. Just last night she was outfitted in a very room pink metallic dress, which many speculated was hiding her bump.