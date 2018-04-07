Jenna Dewan Spotted Without Wedding Ring for First Time Since Channing Tatum Split

Kreusch/Barnsley/Splash News
Stepping up and stepping out on her own...
Just days after she and Channing Tatum announced their separation after nearly nine years of marriage, Jenna Dewan has been spotted out and about without her wedding ring for the first time.
On Saturday, the dancer/actress was photographed enjoying a bit of light shopping with a pal in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles. For the Spring excursion, the newly single star donned a denim dress. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a simple necklace. It was easy to spot that her ring finger was noticeably bare.
An eyewitness tells E! News that the 37-year-old perused the souvenir stores bought a parasol, hat and a few other items which she placed in her "Have a Nice Day" plastic bag.
The on-the-go mom was sans purse, but carried a bottle of water and her phone.
On Wednesday, two days after the announcement, Channing was photographed leaving Target with the couple's daughter Everly. The Magic Mike star was still wearing his wedding ring.
BACKGRID
Just hours before the pair announced the split on Monday, Dewan was photographed at SoulCycle wearing the diamond sparkler.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
On March 11, she donned her engagement ring to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which she went to without her now-estranged husband.
On Monday evening, the two announced the end of their relationship in a lengthy joint statement via Twitter.
"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."
Following the announcement, rumors started flying about Channing and Jenna and what caused them to split up.
However, the couple soon shot rumors down. A rep for Channing told E! News on Thursday, "The media is fabricating stories and none of these accusations are remotely true. Channing and Jenna released an honest and loving statement which is the only truth."