Travis Scott Introduces Baby Stormi Webster to His Family in Texas

Welcome to Texas, baby Stormi!

On Friday, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, brought his and Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter Stormi Webster home to meet his family in Texas.

The whole baby meet-and-greet is going down in the house that rapper bought his mom for Christmas, which is located in Missouri City, TX, reports to TMZ. There will be a welcome bash that is being thrown by Travis' mother.

According to the outlet, for the baby's first meeting with the Webster family, the house was decked out with storm-themed florals, which reportedly cost over $7,000. The welcome party had plenty of catered food for the newborn's well-wishers.

Travis' brother Joshua posted some video on his Snapchat of meeting Baby Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1, and wrote, "So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi."