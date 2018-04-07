Paris Jackson Celebrates 20th Birthday With Chris Brown, Paris Hilton and More

Happy birthday, Paris Jackson!

The model and only daughter of the late Michael Jackson turned 20 earlier this week and celebrated her birthday on Friday at sbe's HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood with her older brother Prince Jackson and a slew of celebrity friends such as Paris Hilton, Chris Brown and Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross.

The birthday girl, sporting pink-tinted hear, a vintage, plunging pink and purple patterned Missoni dress and white knee-high boots, had a joint birthday party with her manager Tom Hamilton.

At the private event, she was presented with a custom birthday cake featuring her picture. Brown helped her blow out her candles.

Guests were served dishes such as fried chicken sliders, spicy curly fries, salmon and tuna tartare.