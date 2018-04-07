Paris Jackson Celebrates 20th Birthday With Chris Brown, Paris Hilton and More

Chris Brown, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Paris Jackson!

The model and only daughter of the late Michael Jackson turned 20 earlier this week and celebrated her birthday on Friday at sbe's HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood with her older brother Prince Jackson and a slew of celebrity friends such as Paris HiltonChris Brown and Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross.

The birthday girl, sporting pink-tinted hear, a vintage, plunging pink and purple patterned Missoni dress and white knee-high boots, had a joint birthday party with her manager Tom Hamilton.

At the private event, she was presented with a custom birthday cake featuring her picture. Brown helped her blow out her candles.

Guests were served dishes such as fried chicken sliders, spicy curly fries, salmon and tuna tartare. 

Chris Brown, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Chris Brown

The singer helps the birthday girl blow out her candles.

Paris Jackson, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Paris Jackson

The birthday girl strikes a pose!

Paris Hilton, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Paris Hilton

A tale of two Parises.

Paris Hilton, Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Prince Jackson

The birthday girl poses with her brother.

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

The socialite and former reality star poses with her fiancé.

Cake, Paris Jacksons 20th Birthday Party

Cake

Let there be cake!

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Prince Jackson, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross

Smile!

Paris Jackson, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Paris Jackson

Happy birthday, Paris!

Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

The other Paris arrived with her parents Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton as well as her fiancé Chris Zylka. The two had also partied together at the socialite and former reality star's 37th birthday bash in New York in February.

 

Other celebs in attendance included Ava Phillippe, director Lee Daniels and Jared Leto, who gave the birthday girl a hug.

