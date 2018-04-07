Paris Jackson Celebrates 20th Birthday With Chris Brown, Paris Hilton and More

Startraksphoto.com/Michael Simon
Happy birthday, Paris Jackson!
The model and only daughter of the late Michael Jackson turned 20 earlier this week and celebrated her birthday on Friday at sbe's HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood with her older brother Prince Jackson and a slew of celebrity friends such as Paris Hilton, Chris Brown and Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross.
The birthday girl, sporting pink-tinted hear, a vintage, plunging pink and purple patterned Missoni dress and white knee-high boots, had a joint birthday party with her manager Tom Hamilton.
At the private event, she was presented with a custom birthday cake featuring her picture. Brown helped her blow out her candles.
Guests were served dishes such as fried chicken sliders, spicy curly fries, salmon and tuna tartare.
Chris Brown
The singer helps the birthday girl blow out her candles.
Paris Jackson
The birthday girl strikes a pose!
Paris Hilton
A tale of two Parises.
Prince Jackson
The birthday girl poses with her brother.
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka
The socialite and former reality star poses with her fiancé.
Cake
Let there be cake!
Prince Jackson, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross
Smile!
Paris Jackson
Happy birthday, Paris!
Other celebs in attendance included Ava Phillippe, director Lee Daniels and Jared Leto, who gave the birthday girl a hug.