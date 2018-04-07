Tiffany Haddish Role-Plays Date With Brad Pitt and Jokes About Pact

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 10:14 AM
Tiffany Haddish's got a year to go until her mock hook-up pact with Brad Pitt goes into effect but that doesn't mean she can't prepare!
Backstage at the 2018 Oscars, the 38-year-old comedienne and Girls Trip star told Kelly Ripa she recently met the actor on an elevator and that he told her that "in one year, if he's single and I'm single, we gonna do it," adding, "But he do got seven kids, I don't know if I could deal with a man that's got that many kids." Haddish later said she was "it was a joke.".
She recalled the story again on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and host Jimmy Fallon also had her role-play an imaginary date with Pitt, with him playing the actor, who has been separated from wife Angelina Jolie for more than a year and a half.
"So how's Angie doing?" Haddish asks "Pitt."
NBC
Haddish told Fallon she met Pitt in an elevator at a pre-Oscar party while also standing inside with Elizabeth Perkins and her husband. The group had attended the Gersh Agency's bash.
"I was talking to Elizabeth Perkins and her husband was in the elevator and I liked the way he was looking at her and I was like, 'I hope one day I get me a husband like that, I hope one day a man look at me that way and love me that much,'" she said. "And then Brad Pitt was standing right next to me and then Elizabeth's husband was like, 'Man, I hope we don't get caught in this elevator' and I was like, 'It's gonna be some pretty-ass babies in this elevator if we do.'"
"And then Brad Pitt said, 'Yeah, get ready'—which I thought was a joke—he said, 'Well, if I'm single in a year, and you're single in a year, maybe we could get together and see what happens,'" Haddish said. "And I was like, 'Oh my God! For real? Whoo! I'ma hold you to that!' And then I did some research. He got a gang of kids. I can't do it. I can't do it. I want to be baby mama number one."
Haddish added, "But that doesn't mean I wouldn't eat dinner with him and maybe play around."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!