Cardi B Performs in Billowy Metallic Dress at Miami Club

Cardi B sported a roomy and comfortable look while performing at nightclub in Miami.

Sporting platinum blond hair, the 25-year-old hip-hop star wore a loose-fitting, billowy and ruffled pink and red metallic dress, paired with Christian Louboutin heels, at the E11EVEN Miami club Friday night, hours after releasing her record Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B arrived at E11EVEN Miami around 2:30 a.m. and sat at a VIP booth, where she was seen dancing to Migos' track "Bad and Boujee." She did not have any drinks, E! News has learned.

She then took the stage and performed her tracks "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi" as well as Bruno Mars' collaboration with her "Finesse" and "MotorSport," her collaboration with Migos and Nicki Minaj.

"Everyone go buy the album and enjoy, Okurrrr," Cardi B told the crowd.