Drake's "Nice for What" Music Video Stars Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish and Others

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 8:09 AM

Surprise!

Drake released on Friday a new star-studded music video starring some of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, less than a day after teasing a new single.

His "Nice for What" clip features actresses Olivia Wilde, Emma RobertsTiffany HaddishMichelle RodriguezZoe Saldana, Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Tracee Ellis RossYara ShahidiRashida JonesBria Vinaite and Issa Rae, models Jourdan Dunn and twins Victoria Lejonhjärta and  Elizabeth Lejonhjärta, singer Syd and ballet star Misty Copeland.

In addition, the track samples Lauryn Hill's 1998 song "Ex Factor." Drake had also sampled the singer's song "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in his 2014 single "Draft Day."

Drake had said on Thursday during a surprise appearance at Majid Jordan's show in his native Toronto that he planned on releasing a new single within the following day and that he was also finishing up work on his next album.

Drake has not announced a release date or a name for the new record.

