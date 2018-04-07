Drake's "Nice for What" Music Video Stars Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish and Others

Drake has not announced a release date or a name for the new record.

Drake had said on Thursday during a surprise appearance at Majid Jordan 's show in his native Toronto that he planned on releasing a new single within the following day and that he was also finishing up work on his next album.

In addition, the track samples Lauryn Hill 's 1998 song "Ex Factor." Drake had also sampled the singer's song "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in his 2014 single "Draft Day."

Drake released on Friday a new star-studded music video starring some of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, less than a day after teasing a new single.

