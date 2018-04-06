Ben Affleck Surprises 11-Year-Old Batman Fan Battling Terminal Cancer

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 6:18 PM
Not all superheroes wear capes!
Earlier this week, Ben Affleck learned about an 11-year-old refugee named Mukuta who is currently battling terminal cancer.
While receiving care at Hospice Atlanta, the young boy expressed his love for all things Batman. As a result, the staff put out a request for a superhero impersonator to help lift Mukuta's spirits.
Spoiler alert: Ben did that and so much more!
According to NBC affiliate 11 Alive, the Hollywood actor took a break from filming Triple Frontier in Hawaii to FaceTime with Mukuta. "Such a memorable day for Mukuta who's a super #Batman fan!" the center wrote on Twitter. "He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve."
Courtesy Warner Brothers
Ben also offered to help fly Mukuta's mother from Zimbabwe to Atlanta to be with her son during this difficult time.
"#HospiceAtlanta & Mukuta's family are so thankful to @BenAffleck, who following his FaceTime conversation w/Mukuta yesterday, has graciously offered 2 fly his mother from Zimbabwe to reunite with her son," the center revealed. "A true superhero in action!"
Zachary Levi was one of the many fans who were left more than impressed with Ben's kind gestures.
"Not all heroes wear capes. Though, coincidentally, some do," the actor wrote. "Bravo, @BenAffleck. And continued prayers for Mukuta."
Fans of the Oscar winner are well aware that Ben has been a longtime supporter of the refugees from the Congo. In 2010, he helped found the Eastern Congo Initiative, which is an advocacy and grant-making initiative wholly focused on working with and for the people of eastern Congo.
We're wishing Mukuta and his family all the best.
