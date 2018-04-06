Ben Affleck Surprises 11-Year-Old Batman Fan Battling Terminal Cancer

Not all superheroes wear capes!

Earlier this week, Ben Affleck learned about an 11-year-old refugee named Mukuta who is currently battling terminal cancer.

While receiving care at Hospice Atlanta, the young boy expressed his love for all things Batman. As a result, the staff put out a request for a superhero impersonator to help lift Mukuta's spirits.

Spoiler alert: Ben did that and so much more!

According to NBC affiliate 11 Alive, the Hollywood actor took a break from filming Triple Frontier in Hawaii to FaceTime with Mukuta. "Such a memorable day for Mukuta who's a super #Batman fan!" the center wrote on Twitter. "He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve."