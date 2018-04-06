Ashley Greene Kicks Off Bachelorette Party With Topless Photo

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 5:54 PM
It's her last fling before the ring!
As Ashley Greene prepares to walk down the aisle and marry longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury, the Twilight star gathered her closest gal pals for a bachelorette party by the beach. Greene took to Instagram on Friday with a boomerang photo that proves she's really letting loose before becoming a Mrs.!
"Bachelorette antics...," the 31-year-old actress captioned the moment, which features Ashley and her friends posing topless in bikini bottoms and looking out across the ocean.
The Australian television personality proposed to Ashley in Dec. 2016 while vacationing in New Zealand.
Courtesy Jeff Schear
The inseparable lovebirds have taken their time enjoying the engagement, with Greene telling E! News in 2017 that they weren't picking a date until "next year."
As she explained, "I'm still at the point of looking down at my hand and going 'Oh, my God! I'm engaged!' I kind of want to relish in that first before taking on planning a wedding. We are going to try to make it as easy as possible but planning a wedding is a stressful thing for anyone and I just want to enjoy being engaged before I go down that road."
Ashley and Paul's love story began back in 2013.
The countdown to this celeb wedding is officially on!
