So True or So False: Is Taylor Swift Buying a Home to Be Closer to Joe Alwyn?!

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 5:47 PM
Things are getting pretty serious!
Word on the street is that Taylor Swift may be getting a permanent residence in North London to be closer to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. According to The Sun, Taylor has been looking for a place in the UK recently. How true are these rumors?
The outlet reported that she's looking for something quiet and in the countryside to be closer to Joe, and to not be disturbed. However, sources tell E! that this is absolutely false. Looks like Tay isn't packing her bags anytime soon. What other Hollywood hunk is causing some romance rumors?
Watch the video above for the full story!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!