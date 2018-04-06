Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Confirms Breakup With Jacinta Kuznetsov

Mark Davis/CBS
Jonathan Scott is back on the market.
The HGTV star and his longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov have ended their romantic relationship.
"When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights. We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives," Jonathan shared on Instagram Friday afternoon. "Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren't always in the same direction."
He added, "There's no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow."
Jacinta also confirmed the news with a lengthy post on Instagram.
"An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life. However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways," she wrote to her followers. "I lovingly reflect on everything we accomplished together and am so proud of who he is and the love we gave each other. We will continue to be apart of each others lives as friends, and never stop planning what greatness we can create in this world."
During the couple's romance, Jacinta would join the Scotts for family trips. She also appeared on an HGTV special that chronicled Drew Scott and fiancée Linda Phan's home renovation.
"Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go," Jonathan shared on Instagram.
Moving forward, Jonathan remains focused on his growing empire including projects with HGTV and QVC.