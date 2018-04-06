EXCLUSIVE!

Kristen Bell's Perspective on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split Will Mend Your Broken Heart

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristen Bell is offering a fresh perspective on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's split.

The couple announced their separation earlier this week and fans around the world are still recovering from the heartbreaking news. But Kristen is here to save the day and she's offering a different take on the beloved couple's breakup.

The Good Place actress and This Bar Saves Lives co-founder is also part of a beloved celebrity romance, she and longtime love Dax Shepard tied the knot in October 2013 after about six years together. So being a celebrity couple, just like Channing and Jenna, they also have that pressure on them to make their relationship last.

Kristen Bell's New Wedding Photo With Dax Shepard Comes at Just the Right Time

"It is a lot of pressure," Kristen told E! News' Carissa Culiner at the This Bar Saves Lives event in West Hollywood on Thursday. "Well I'll tell you this, I highly doubt we will ever break up because we're just...we're in too deep and I like him too much. Even when he's annoying I really like him. I'm still like, 'I still wanna be on the porch with you when I'm 80, but I really need you to get out of my face right now.'"

Kristen also shared that she understands the idea of looking up to other couples and having examples, like your parents or celebrities such as Channing and Jenna.

"But I also think we're not looking at the whole picture when we sort of idolize the relationship," she explained. "Like those two, that may be a better path for both of them and they're both lovely people and they're still friends and that's OK."

Kristen Bell Gets Candid About Her and Dax Shepard's ''Choreographed'' Parenting Style

"It's OK to feel like, I went through 10 years with you, I love you and now I feel like I want something different and so do you," Kristen continued. "Like it doesn't have to be a heartbreak, I guess is what I mean. It could actually be the healthiest thing for both individuals to thrive and it could also be the best example for your kids."

During the interview, Kristen also talked about the idea of jealousy in a relationship and whether or not she wants more kids! Plus, find out which celeb Kristen and Dax share a mutual love for in the videos above!

The mission of This Bar Saves Lives is to help people thrive all over the world through the snack bars. Check out the website HERE to learn more.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Channing Tatum , Jenna Dewan , Couples , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennie Garth, Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth's Husband Dave Abrams Files for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Jonathan Scott, Jacinta Kuznetsov

Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Confirms Breakup With Jacinta Kuznetsov

Demi Lovato Bravely Embraces Physical Flaws

ESC: Madonna

Madonna's Son "Steals" Her Beauty Products, Plus Her $10 Obsession

Carrie Underwood Shares First Full-Face Pic After Fall

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Files for Divorce From Hank Baskett

Mindy Kaling, 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Mindy Kaling Reacts to Being Turned Into a Meme

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.