Kristen Bell's Perspective on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split Will Mend Your Broken Heart

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 5:00 PM
Kristen Bell is offering a fresh perspective on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's split.
The couple announced their separation earlier this week and fans around the world are still recovering from the heartbreaking news. But Kristen is here to save the day and she's offering a different take on the beloved couple's breakup.
The Good Place actress and This Bar Saves Lives co-founder is also part of a beloved celebrity romance, she and longtime love Dax Shepard tied the knot in October 2013 after about six years together. So being a celebrity couple, just like Channing and Jenna, they also have that pressure on them to make their relationship last.
"It is a lot of pressure," Kristen told E! News' Carissa Culiner at the This Bar Saves Lives event in West Hollywood on Thursday. "Well I'll tell you this, I highly doubt we will ever break up because we're just...we're in too deep and I like him too much. Even when he's annoying I really like him. I'm still like, 'I still wanna be on the porch with you when I'm 80, but I really need you to get out of my face right now.'"
Kristen also shared that she understands the idea of looking up to other couples and having examples, like your parents or celebrities such as Channing and Jenna.
"But I also think we're not looking at the whole picture when we sort of idolize the relationship," she explained. "Like those two, that may be a better path for both of them and they're both lovely people and they're still friends and that's OK."
"It's OK to feel like, I went through 10 years with you, I love you and now I feel like I want something different and so do you," Kristen continued. "Like it doesn't have to be a heartbreak, I guess is what I mean. It could actually be the healthiest thing for both individuals to thrive and it could also be the best example for your kids."
During the interview, Kristen also talked about the idea of jealousy in a relationship and whether or not she wants more kids! Plus, find out which celeb Kristen and Dax share a mutual love for in the videos above!
The mission of This Bar Saves Lives is to help people thrive all over the world through the snack bars. Check out the website HERE to learn more.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!