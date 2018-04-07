Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid Masters Athleisure in 30%-Off Hoodie

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gigi Hadid, cropped hoodie

BACKGRID

Now, you can rock Gigi Hadid's athleisure look for less.

The supermodel demonstrated her mastery of gym-appropriate clothing on the streets of NYC in parachute track pants and a cropped hoodie from LA-based label Daniel Patrick. She paired the ensemble with a light jacket, fanny pack (that she wore as a crossbody), ankle boots, weekend bag and large sunglasses. The result was a perfect blend of comfort and epic, and now we're ready to add it to our fashion arsenal. 

She isn't the only one loving the cool, casual garbs from the designer. Teyana Taylor, Justin Beiber (who wore the same pants as Gigi), Karrueche Tran and YouTube personality Hannah Stocking (who wore the same hoodie) are also fans of the unisex brand.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Denim Wardrobe: Shop her Favorite Trends!

Now, you can be too! The model's hoodie is now 30% off. 

With a nice discount, you can wear the athleisure must-have like Gigi, pairing it with sweat pants, or you can layer the look like Olivia Munn did last week.

Shop the sales below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Daniel Patrick

Gigi's exact hoodie: Cropped Road Hood II, Was $160, Now $112

ESC: Saturday Savings

Fenty

Women's Hooded Cropped Sweatshirt, Was $140, Now $80

ESC: Saturday Savings

Out From Under

Knot-Front Hoodie Sweatshirt, Was $44, Now $30

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings

PrettyLittleThing

Black Ruched Sleeve Oversized Cropped Sweater, Was $23, Now $9

ESC: Saturday Savings

Ivy Park

Big Logo Cropped Hoodie, Was $57, Now $37

ESC: Saturday Savings

GOLDEN GOOSE DELUXE BRAND

Cropped Hoodie, Was $370, Now $185

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings

Topshop

Chicago Bears Crop Hoodie NFL x Topshop, Was $60, Now $40

RELATED ARTICLE: Kendall Jenner Is a Sophisticated It Girl and More Best Dressed Stars

RELATED ARTICLE: Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Makes Pastel Eye Shadow Look Easy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
ESC: Madonna

Madonna's Son "Steals" Her Beauty Products, Plus Her $10 Obsession

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce

Meet the Stylist and Personal Shopper Beyoncé Hired for Blue Ivy

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Lucy Hale and More Are Loving This Trench Coat

ESC: Gal Gadot

How Gal Gadot Mixes $50 Shoes With Couture: Her Stylist Explains

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Is a Sophisticated It Girl and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Cardi B

Be Careful, Cardi B's Makeup Artist Just Changed the Game With These Tips

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

The Ultimate Celebrity Shoe Guide to 2018 Music Festival Season

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.