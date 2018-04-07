Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid Masters Athleisure in 30%-Off Hoodie

Now, you can rock Gigi Hadid's athleisure look for less.

The supermodel demonstrated her mastery of gym-appropriate clothing on the streets of NYC in parachute track pants and a cropped hoodie from LA-based label Daniel Patrick. She paired the ensemble with a light jacket, fanny pack (that she wore as a crossbody), ankle boots, weekend bag and large sunglasses. The result was a perfect blend of comfort and epic, and now we're ready to add it to our fashion arsenal.

She isn't the only one loving the cool, casual garbs from the designer. Teyana Taylor, Justin Beiber (who wore the same pants as Gigi), Karrueche Tran and YouTube personality Hannah Stocking (who wore the same hoodie) are also fans of the unisex brand.