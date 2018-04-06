Madonna's Son "Steals" Her Beauty Products, Plus Her $10 Obsession

You don't have to be a music icon to get great skin. But being Madonna helps.

Even at a young age, the "Like a Virgin" singer has always been diligent about maintaining a healthy complexion. When she didn't have much money, she used to get facials from a heroin addict, Madonna shared at the U.S. launch of her beauty brand, MDNA Skin, in September 2017. Now the 59-year-old queen of pop has the resources and platform to share her devotion to skin care with the masses.

"The biggest challenge is getting the story out there—where does this line come from and why it is important to me, that it's not a vanity project, why I developed it in the first place and connecting to people on a human level," said Madonna to E! News in a phone interview.

You could just scoop up her latest launch—a four-in-one (toning serum, lotion, cream and mask) product appropriately titled, The Reinvention Cream ($75). Like all MDNA products, the lightweight jelly-cream features M.T.Parca Thermal Water, which comes from four different springs in Montecatini, Italy, known for its healing properties. The cream also features three African Resurrection plants (the ones that can sustain extreme dehydration then spring back alive with water). But as Madonna can attest, basic lifestyle choices—the ones that cost almost nothing—can improve your skin, too.

Here, the Material Girl reveals the skin-care tips she imparts on her kids, three beauty products she always has in her bag (hint: one is crazy affordable!) and more!