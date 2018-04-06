Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With a Girl! Check Out Her Sweetest Moments With Mom Goldie Hawn

With two boys of her own, Kate Hudson finally expecting a baby girl feels that much sweeter.

Earlier today, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress announced the upcoming arrival of her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa's first child together. "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now!" Hudson wrote on Instagram. "And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!"

So what makes Hudson's third pregnancy extra special? Perhaps it's because we've watched her relationship with mom Goldie Hawn flourish publicly for most of her lifetime, and we can't wait to see Kate experience the joys of motherhood from a brand new perspective.