WED 9E|6P
BRAND NEW

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Shares a Hilariously Sweet Story About His Late Friend That Has Tyler Henry Cracking Up on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They're taking a walk down memory lane! 

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz shows a different side of himself to Tyler Henry on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. Tyler is able to channel the energy of Ronnie's friend Brandon, who died only a week earlier, and he has a funny memory to share. 

"This is odd. Just check and see if there was like a funny story about someone under the influence of alcohol," Tyler asks him. "I feel like I go from a high-point to a low-point, but it's not falling on the ground. It's like falling from a higher height. It's coming in, and it's like a memory of the situation where I don't know if someone's like drunk, but I'm like falling." 

Watch

Tyler Henry Plays a Hilarious Guessing Game With His Mom

Tyler Henry, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Hollywood Medium 307

E!

A stunned Ronnie is familiar with the story he's telling him and gets a little teary eyed over it. "I know exactly what you're talking about," Ronnie tells him. "It's my buddy Brandon. He actually just passed away last week. We had a memorial for him on Tuesday." 

In fact, the story Tyler told is even newer to Ronnie. "I actually just found out the other day that when they were younger he was hanging on the roof with his friends, and I guess just running from the cops or whatever, and he jumped on his neighbor's roof and went through the skylight and he landed on the bed with the couple. They were in bed," Ronnie recounts for Tyler. 

"He fell through the skylight and like broke his leg and he was all messed up. So everyone was at the memorial and we all celebrated his life, and that's where I heard the story of where he fell," he shares. Even though the grief is fresh, Ronnie was appreciative that his friend came through. "Brandon showing up today definitely meant a lot," he revealed. 

Hear the sweet story in the clip above! 

Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Top Stories
Latest News

Brooke Burke Breaks Silence on David Charvet Split

Vanderpump Rules, Jax

Is Jax Taylor Done With Vanderpump Rules After This Shocking Meltdown?!

Branded: Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina

Did Cardi B's Sister Accidentally Reveal Sex of Her Baby With Offset?

ESC: Kaskade

Kaskade's Pool Party Dos and Don'ts: Don't Be the Guy in Elmo Floaties

Shay Mitchell, YouTube

Shay Mitchell Accused of Faking China Travel Photos on Social Media

Colton Haynes, Arrow

Colton Haynes Returning to Arrow as a Series Regular in Season 7

Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin Returning to TLC With Kate Plus Date

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.