Is Jax Taylor Done With Vanderpump Rules After This Shocking Meltdown?!

Quick, someone get Kelsey's calming rocks!

Though Jax Taylor has been trying to change his ways on Vanderpump Rules, turning to reiki, it's safe to say all of that hard work just went out the window if E! News' exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode is any indication.

In the video above, Jax has a full-on meltdown at SUR, even going so far as to yell at Lisa Vanderpump, seemingly over no one believing him about James Kennedy and Kristen Doute's rumored hook-up in Mexico in last week's episode.

"F--k you all," he yells in the middle of a busy night at SUR, as a confused Lisa tries to talk to him. "F--k you all, you f--king lying sacks of goddamn s--t. F--k you all."

Oh, he also throws up two middle fingers to compliment the tirade.